Notorious international ransom gang behind UnitingCare attack

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Andrew RobinsonREvil/Sodin
Article image for Notorious international ransom gang behind UnitingCare attack

The hackers behind a cyberattack that attacked healthcare provider UnitingCare Queensland have been identified as part of REvil/Sodin. 

The group has previously been responsible for attacks against Apple and Donald Trump.

Founder and the Head of Cyber Security for 6clicks Andrew Robinson told Neil Breen the group, which has been traced to the Russian Federation, is known for ‘ransomware attacks’.

“It’s actually operating as a service provider for other criminal gangs.

“They make that available to smaller, less capable gangs to target particular organisations and extort them.”

Press PLAY below to hear Mr Robinson detail how the group’s ransomware attacks work

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
News
