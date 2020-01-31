‘Not in the grip of fear’: Aussie scientist living in Wuhan describes life in isolated city

An Australian living in the Chinese city where the coronavirus originated says people within Wuhan are calm despite the declaration of a global emergency.

Wuhan remains in complete lockdown, with no one allowed to come or go.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a global emergency as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases edges towards 8000.

Simon Carter is living in Wuhan with his wife and six-year-old daughter.

The geophysicist tells Ben Fordham they try to go about life as normally as possible but his family has minimised contact with other people.

“People are concerned but people are not in the grip of fear.

“I went for a run in the park yesterday and I would have gone past probably 100 people riding a bicycle.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview