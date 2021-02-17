‘Not good enough’: Tanya Plibersek calls for independent review after alleged rape of staffer

Labor’s Tanya Plibersek has called for an independent, bi-partisan review into workplace culture at Parliament House and the treatment of former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins.

Ms Higgins has alleged she was raped by a colleague in 2018 in a ministerial office.

“Brittany Higgins has shown an extraordinary amount of courage, and that I very much hope and I think most people would hope she gets the justice she deserves,” Ms Plibersek told Scott Emerson.

“And that things actually change for other young women because Brittany has taken this very brave step with what happened to her and the way it was handled.

“The Prime Minister has agreed to Labor’s suggestion we have a bipartisan approach to a thorough inquiry, I really hope that is a step forward.”

She said it was “not good enough” for one of his staffers to do the review.

“Once you’ve had the review you actually have to act on it,” she said.

“We have to make sure Brittany Higgins has her matter dealt with absolutely appropriate as she wishes, with all the support she needs, and that she gets justice, and that more broadly when we have these inquiries there are outcomes from them, that things change.”

She said it was “shocking” that the Prime Minister wasn’t made aware of the allegations.

Image: Getty/Don Arnold –Contributor