‘Not good enough’: Government hits out at Holden decision

The government has slammed the decision to axe Holden cars and signal the end of an era.

US car giant General Motors, which is Holden’s parent company, will ditch the brand at the end of 2020, after years of declining sales.

An estimated 600 workers will be made redundant in Australia when the company’s Melbourne design studio and testing facility close.

Federal Industry Minister Karen Andrews says $2 billion of government support has been given to the motoring company over the years.

“Many of us have grown up with Holden and for them to just take their bat and ball and walk off is really disappointing.

“They advised the Prime Minister a matter of minutes before they made this public announcement and that’s not good enough.”

Image: Getty/Ian Waldie