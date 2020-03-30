‘Not enough’: Big Guns say JobKeeper package needs improvement

Big Guns Peta Credlin and Graham Richardson say the federal government’s $130 billion ‘JobKeeper’ package is a “good effort”, but doesn’t go far enough.

The historic wage subsidy will apply to around 6 million workers, who will receive a flat payment of $1500 per fortnight through their employer, before tax.

Peta Credlin tells Ben Fordham while the measure is a huge improvement, the $39,000 per annum payment is “only marginally more than the dole”.

“I’m uncomfortable that it’s not based off real wages.

“I don’t think that’s going to be enough, for people particularly in our cities; who’ve got kids.”

Graham Richardson however says “it’s a pretty good effort” from the Morrison government, which has previously denied provision of any such assistance.

“It’s not enough, but it is significant, and it is going to keep the lights on for some people, and keep some sausages on the table.”

