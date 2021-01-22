4BC
‘Not all good news’: Live music industry crying out for more help

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
The live music industry is crying out for relief in Queensland, as restrictions ease across the state.

500 people are now permitted at indoor events with a COVID safe event checklist, while larger events require a COVID safe plan.

Seated, ticketed venues can operate at 100 per cent capacity with performers keeping 2 metres distance from the audience.

John Collins, or JC, the former Powderfinger bassist, is the co-owner of the iconic music venue The Triffid.

He met with Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young during the week to plead their case.

“Venues like The Triffid … they are not designed to be theatres. In reality when you look at the metrics of one person per 2 square metres, most of these venues are running at 30-40 per cent capacity,” he told Scott Emerson.

“So we are not back, that’s the main thing.

“Unfortunately it looks like venues are going to be in a lot of trouble, it’s not all good news. We are going to struggle, quite honestly.”

He said the figures were “dismal” as the live music industry has been devastated by the pandemic.

He said he hoped JobKeeper was extended.

“Anything to help keep us alive until we get through this. I would like to see JobKeeper extended to at least our full time workers.”

Scott Emerson
