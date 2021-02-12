4BC
Man found dead in North Queensland helicopter crash

42 mins ago
Article image for Man found dead in North Queensland helicopter crash

An 84-year-old pilot has died after his R22 helicopter crashed in a creek bed west of Hughenden. 

Police are investigating after the wreckage was located just off Pretty Plains Camden Park Road at around 11.30 this morning.

When the helicopter failed to reach its destination, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (ASMA) deployed the ASMA Challenger Jet to search for the missing aircraft.

The search operations were conducted from 7pm until severe weather forced an end at 2am this morning.

The Challenger resumed search this morning along with six search and rescue helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft.

 

Image: Queensland Police Service

