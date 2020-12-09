North Queensland Cowboys’ Reuben Cotter hoping to debut at historic All Stars match

Townsville will host the NRL 2021 All Stars match for the first time.

The match will be played at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on February 20, 2021 between the Indigenous and Maori male and female teams.

Wide World of Sports summer co-host Candice Warner and Peter Psaltis spoke to North Queensland Cowboys player Reuben Cotter, who’s missed three seasons due to injuries.

He will be hoping to make his debut for the Indigenous All Stars side, and said it was particularly special to be held in Townsville, with a large Indigenous population.

“I’ve enjoyed watching the All Stars these last few years … I am keen to see what the selectors have and can’t wait to represent my family if I get selected.”

Click PLAY to hear more

Image: Getty