The most talked about rental in the sunshine state

9 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Article image for The most talked about rental in the sunshine state

A spectacular beach mansion owned by a Russian entrepreneur may be the most talked about house in the sunshine state.

Niche Luxury Accomodation managing director Sue Willis, explained the award-winning property, built using hemp concrete, cost around $21 million to build.

The incredible property is near the Noosa National Park.

It costs around $80,000 for a week’s stay, and has been only been on the market for short-stay rentals for a short time.

But already it’s attracting a lot of attention.

“[This is] one of Australia’s most awarded architect designed beach shacks, it’s a very, very large property,” she told Bill McDonald.

“We just listed it about a month ago … I have taken five bookings in a week.”

Press PLAY to hear more 

Image: Getty/File

Bill McDonald
