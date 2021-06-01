4BC
‘No way’ P-platers should be driving on beaches, Neil Breen says

2 hours ago
Calls to restrict P-platers driving on Queensland beaches have been raised following the death of an 18-year-old in a four-wheel driving accident on Bribie Island on Sunday. 

The Courier Mail columnist Peter Gleeson went a step further, calling for a total ban for P-platers because they don’t have defensive driving skills required.

“100 per cent,” Neil Breen said. “There’s no way, no way in the world a P-plater should be driving on our beaches.

“Anyone can drive a 4WD on the hard sand at low tide; you’ve got to be an imbecile not to be able to do that.

“But the tide comes in, it’s tricky, you’ve got to get off the beach, … on those sand roads.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen’s comments in full 

Image: Getty 

