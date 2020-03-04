4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

No Time To Release: New James Bond film postponed due to coronavirus

3 hours ago
National Nine News
james bond

The release of the new James Bond film has been delayed by more than six months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a worrying sign of the global impact of coronavirus, producers this morning revealed the release of No Time To Die would be delayed from April 8 until November 12 in the UK.

The US launch will now take place on November 25.

It’s a big stall to the movie’s momentum, which was last month boosted by the release of its theme song.

Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die became the first Bond song to debut at #1.

 

National Nine News
EntertainmentNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.