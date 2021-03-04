4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘No question’ plummeting cash acceptance..

‘No question’ plummeting cash acceptance will make tender obsolete

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
CANSTARcash
Article image for ‘No question’ plummeting cash acceptance will make tender obsolete

All cash could soon be as outdated as the 1c and 2c coins, with many Australians moving toward electronic payments. 

“It’s on its way out, no question,” CANSTAR Group Executive Steve Mickenbecker told Neil Breen.

Mr Mickenbecker said while ATM usage is down by half, purchases from credit and debit cards are up three times.

“That’s still a lot of withdrawals from ATMs but cash is definitely on the way out.”

He added coronavirus fears may have accelerated the phenomenon as more people became concerned about the hygiene risk of exchanging cash.

This comes as Neil has heard multiple reports of listeners left unable to pay after businesses reject cash.

“Yes they can,” said Mr Mickenbecker. “Refusal to accept currency is not illegal.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
AustraliaMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873