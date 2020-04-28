No new coronavirus cases in Queensland

Queensland has recorded no new coronavirus cases overnight for the third time in a week.

Health Minister Steven Miles said 14 Queenslanders remain hospitalised with the virus.

Six of those are in intensive care.

934 of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered, of 1033 total cases.

1923 people were tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 101,767.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and the Health Minister restated how crucial the government’s COVIDSafe app will be for speeding up contact tracing, encouraging everyone to download it.

They also encouraged Queenslanders to get their flu vaccination as soon as possible.

