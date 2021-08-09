No mandate here: The businesses encouraging workers to get the jab

One of Australia’s largest private construction companies says they won’t make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for workers, unless it’s mandated by the Queensland government.

Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged businesses to come up with their own policies.

Food manufacturer SPC is the first Australian company to mandate employees to receive the COVID-19 jab.

Chairman of Hutchinson Builders, Scott Hutchinson, said they wouldn’t be making it mandatory although they encouraged people to get the vaccine.

“We are not going to mandate anything, unless the government asks us to mandate it,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It might be a good thing, I don’t think it’s up to employers to be bossing around the employees about what to do on this, we’ve got to wait for the government to tell us and the government to mandate things like [what’s] happening in Sydney at the moment.”

He said “it’s not something in our culture to do”.

Press PLAY to hear his thoughts on mandating vaccines

Image: Getty