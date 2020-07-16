No losers: State schools accused of ‘robbing children’

A child psychologist has warned a lack of competition in junior sport could create a generation of under-performers.

The Premier’s Sporting Challenge rewards children in Kindergarten, Year 1 and 2 with a gold award for participating in the program, regardless of how much exercise they do.

Child and adolescent psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Greg slammed the decision, and told George Moore rewarding participation over success could lead to long-term under-performance.

“If you wanted to have something that diluted kids’ motivation, then this would be it.”

The NSW Department of Education isn’t the only organisation under fire for softening competition, with the AFL and NRL also facing similar criticisms.

“In Victoria we have no tackling, no scoring, no record of goals, no ladder, no best on ground.

“[It] robs children … of essential life lessons on how to deal with adversity.

“We’ll have more kids who find it more difficult to face failure, or losing, if they’ve never actually had the experience, and that’s my major worry.”

