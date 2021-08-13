4BC
No jab, no fly: WA sets new precedent with restrictions for NSW

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Western Australia has become the first state to implement a mandatory coronavirus jab to cross the border. 

Premier Mark McGowan announced from Tuesday, people entering the state from New South Wales will require an exemption, a negative test and proof they’ve received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

“What is happening in New South Wales continues to be of growing concern,” Mr McGowan said.

“There is no sign of improvements.”

Press PLAY below to hear the details 

Image: Nine News 

 

AustraliaHealthNewsNSW
