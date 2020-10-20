No easy feat for young Mackenzie walking on in Grandma’s honour

11-year-old Mackenzie Eyles is taking on an enormous 28 kilometre walk for cancer, but she’s something of a veteran when it comes to the challenge.

It’s the sixth time Mackenzie is taking part in the 7 Bridges Walk, normally held in October.

She told Deborah Knight she’s excited. Even though this year it’s a virtual event due to COVID-19 restrictions, she will walk the same route with her family.

“We always start early, and start with the big hills and get them over and done with,” she said.

“We have breaks along the way, to get snacks and ice-cream.”

Mackenzie is walking for her grandmother, who passed away in 2017 after a battle with cancer.

“I miss her every day and I don’t want any child to lose their friend like I did.”

To donate, visit 7bridgeswalk.com.au

