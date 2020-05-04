4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NINE EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Constance confirms he’ll contest Eden-Monaro seat

11 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Andrew ConstanceEden-Monaro

The battle for the seat of Eden-Monaro is heating up after federal Labor MP Mike Kelly announced his resignation, triggering a by-election.

Labor has put forward a strong candidate with the Mayor of Bega, Kristy McBain, and one of the previous top picks for the role, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro, has decided not to take up the challenge.

Following Mr Barilaro’s announcement, NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance has called a news conference for Tuesday to reveal his intentions for contesting the seat.

Nine News state political reporter Liz Daniels has spoken with Mr Constance ahead of his statement tomorrow, and has confirmed to Ben Fordham he will indeed be contesting the seat.

“Ben, I can tell you that Andrew Constance will have his hat in the ring tomorrow.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full report 

Image: Nine News

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.