4BC
Next generation of music talent unveiled as Aussie kids heal through song

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
The winners of the National Songwriting Competition have been announced, proving the immense talent of Aussie kids.

In its 18-year history, the competition has received over 35,000 submissions from schoolchildren across the country.

Former Play School host and Australian Children’s Music Foundation founder Don Spencer told Deborah Knight it “brings tears to your eyes” to hear the entries and see how much hard work has gone into them.

“We’ve had some amazing artists, and they’ve gone on to make music their profession.

“But it is not about necessarily finding musicians, it’s about helping kids with their creativity and imagination and education.”

Many of the entrants were inspired to write about the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns which affected many students.

“It is really great for kids to be able to use music for self-expression; it’s very healthy for their mental health.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview – and the winning songs

To learn more about the work of the ACMF, click HERE.

 

Deborah Knight
