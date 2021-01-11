Newstead nutbushes through Brisbane lockdown

A Newstead Uber driver and former DJ brought joy to his neighbourhood, playing music from his 17th storey balcony on Saturday.



LOCKDOWN LOVE: Spinning the decks 17 storeys up… a Newstead DJ entertained thousands from his balcony last night @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/I5noe7KPZt — Natarjsha Kramer (@NatarjshaKramer) January 10, 2021

Tim Wilde said the 80s hits were to “help the community … let off a bit of steam for an hour or so” during the lockdown.

Mr Wilde told Mark Levy the neighbourhood went from nutbushing to belting out John Williamson’s True Blue.

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Natarjsha Kramer via Twitter

