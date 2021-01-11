4BC
  • Newstead nutbushes through Brisbane lockdown

Newstead nutbushes through Brisbane lockdown

9 hours ago
Mark Levy
entertainmentlockdownQLD
Article image for Newstead nutbushes through Brisbane lockdown

A Newstead Uber driver and former DJ brought joy to his neighbourhood, playing music from his 17th storey balcony on Saturday.

Tim Wilde said the 80s hits were to “help the community … let off a bit of steam for an hour or so” during the lockdown.

Mr Wilde told Mark Levy the neighbourhood went from nutbushing to belting out John Williamson’s True Blue.

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Natarjsha Kramer via Twitter

