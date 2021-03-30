Newly appointed Minister left in the dark despite support of ’empathy training’

The Prime Minister’s cabinet reshuffle will see a renewed focus on women’s equality, while his government continues to deal with revelations around parliament’s toxic culture.

Senator Jane Hume, who has been awarded the bumper portfolio of Minister for Women’s Economic Security and Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy, told Deborah Knight there are a number of issues she’s “passionate” about bringing to the 2021-22 Budget.

Meanwhile, Ms Hume joined her parliamentary colleagues in defending the continued employment of disgraced MP Andrew Laming, who has been ordered to undergo ’empathy training’ over inappropriate behaviour towards women.

“I don’t even know what empathy training could possibly involve … I haven’t had to have empathy training,” she said.

“But it is important that we hold the mirror up and say … ‘this behaviour is not okay, and how can you change your behaviour … [and] your attitudes to make sure that that doesn’t happen again’.

“If we have to do it one fellow at a time, so be it.”

