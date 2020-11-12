Newly elected LNP leader vows to end ‘petty bickering’

Broadwater MP David Crisafulli has been elected leader unopposed by the Queensland LNP party room, and has committed to a “different” style of leadership.

Mr Crisafulli told Scott Emerson he wants to remain focused on holding the Palaszczuk government to account.

“People are sick and tired of petty bickering.

“We have to do better, and we owe to people in Queensland to be a credible Opposition.”

The LNP leader did not clarify whether he would accept Dr Jeannette Young’s medical advice to keep the border closed to Sydney, but will campaign on an economic platform.

“Every policy will be reviewed by shadow cabinet.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty