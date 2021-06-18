Newcomer threatens to dethrone Adam Sandler from iconic ’90s role

Adam Sandler’s role as Robbie Hart in The Wedding Singer is at risk of being overshadowed in the stage adaptation.

Christian Charisiou has taken the reigns for the titular role as the show travels Australia.

“And you’re getting rave reviews, because you’ve been described as even funnier than Adam Sandler,” Deborah Knight said to Charisiou.

“I will gladly take that,” he responded. “The reviews have been wonderful.”

“When they adapted it into a musical, they took what the movie did and made it bigger, louder and better.

“I think it really pulls at all of the heartstrings and all the comedy strings that audiences are looking for in a musical.”

Press PLAY below to hear how The Wedding Singer has come together on stage

Image: Supplied