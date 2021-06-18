4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Newcomer threatens to dethrone Adam..

Newcomer threatens to dethrone Adam Sandler from iconic ’90s role

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Christian CharisioumusicalThe Wedding Singer
Article image for Newcomer threatens to dethrone Adam Sandler from iconic ’90s role

Adam Sandler’s role as Robbie Hart in The Wedding Singer is at risk of being overshadowed in the stage adaptation. 

Christian Charisiou has taken the reigns for the titular role as the show travels Australia.

“And you’re getting rave reviews, because you’ve been described as even funnier than Adam Sandler,” Deborah Knight said to Charisiou.

“I will gladly take that,” he responded. “The reviews have been wonderful.”

“When they adapted it into a musical, they took what the movie did and made it bigger, louder and better.

“I think it really pulls at all of the heartstrings and all the comedy strings that audiences are looking for in a musical.”

Press PLAY below to hear how The Wedding Singer has come together on stage 

Image: Supplied 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaEntertainmentMusicNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873