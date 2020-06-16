4BC
New Zealand breaks COVID-19 free streak with two new cases

10 hours ago
National Nine News
New Zealand has recorded two new cases of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the news this morning.

“The Ministry can confirm today two new cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand related to the border as a result of recent travel from the UK,” the statement read.

It breaks a 24-day streak of no confirmed cases in the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern imposed a nationwide lockdown during the crisis, including banning international travel.

National Nine News
NewsWorld
