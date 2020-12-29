4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

New Year’s Test remains at SCG after ‘difficult’ Queensland push

12 hours ago
Mark Levy
NSWQLDSCGStuart AyresTest cricket
Article image for New Year’s Test remains at SCG after ‘difficult’ Queensland push

The New Year’s Test will remain at the SCG despite suggestions the event be moved to Victoria due to the northern beaches outbreak. 

Mark Levy suggested Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s push to move the event was, in his opinion, a “political point scoring opportunity”.

New South Wales Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres agreed the decision was made difficult by Queensland.

“We think these issues can be managed in a more delicate way.

“It’s good that Cricket Australia has been able to find some more sensible thinking in Queensland that has allowed the fixture to go ahead as scheduled.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Mark Levy
CricketNewsNSWSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873