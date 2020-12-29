New Year’s Test remains at SCG after ‘difficult’ Queensland push

The New Year’s Test will remain at the SCG despite suggestions the event be moved to Victoria due to the northern beaches outbreak.

Mark Levy suggested Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s push to move the event was, in his opinion, a “political point scoring opportunity”.

New South Wales Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres agreed the decision was made difficult by Queensland.

“We think these issues can be managed in a more delicate way.

“It’s good that Cricket Australia has been able to find some more sensible thinking in Queensland that has allowed the fixture to go ahead as scheduled.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty