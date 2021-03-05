New war memorial, plaques and mural underway for Brisbane’s CBD

Brisbane’s CBD will soon be home to a war memorial specifically honouring Afghanistan combat veterans.

The project is being organised, supported, and built by 42 for 42 a veteran initiated community group.

President of 42 for 42, Sean Mulqueen, said he and a few friends who served wanted to honour those they lost.

“It’s been a 5 year journey for us,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It’s been an emotional journey but we are looking forward to starting some construction work there now.”

The memorial will be on Chippendale Street near Suncorp Stadium.

The group has raised funds themselves, and there will be a mural, a garden and plaques as well.

“We have been able to design an app, that when you scan a QR code, on the 41 plaques you will be able to read about the lives of the boys we lost before they joined the military, and then their military service as well.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock