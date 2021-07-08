New technology in the fight against on-field concussions

A trial of new technology hopes to offer some insights into the severity of on-field concussions during games of rugby league.

Nine local Brisbane clubs have signed up to the trail which will monitor a player’s brain health after head knocks in real time.

Senior Head Trainer at the Carina Junior Rugby League Club Rebecca Brown says the technology has offered some very valuable insights.

“It’s a machine where we are able to sit the player down, we’re able to measure their eye motor function after they’ve had concussion and we can see in real time what’s going on inside their brain,” she told Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive.

“We want them playing footy, and we want them getting back when they’re recovered fully so this what this eye guide machine can help us do.”

Press PLAY to hear more below

Image: Getty