4BC
New technology could give swimmers a better idea of deadly stingers

10 hours ago
Olympia Kwitowski
Irukandji jellyfish
There could be a simple and easy way to detect deadly jellyfish in beaches and bays in north Queensland. 

The EDNA based technology is able to detect the presence of box jellyfish and irukandji in the water.

Scott Morrissey, PhD candidate from James Cook University’s Reef and Ocean Ecology Lab said the technology looks for matter in the water that has genetic code in it, which allows them to determine if there’s jellyfish present.

“The idea, for what we are doing with it, it’s kind of like what you see in crime shows, where they search for fingerprints or hair or blood, what we do is kind of similar,” he told Olympia Kwitowski.

“There are some fears in the jellyfish community that as the oceans warm and the ocean emissions change, the warmer waters down south will facilitate their survival and allow them to move further south.

“That is a pretty big concern considering if jellyfish start turning up at places like the Gold Coast or Brisbane, thousands of tourists, it wouldn’t be a great summer.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock 

 

Olympia Kwitowski
NewsQLD
