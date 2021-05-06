4BC
New study links childhood asthma to gas stoves

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
4BC Drive
Article image for New study links childhood asthma to gas stoves

New research has found that 12 per cent of childhood asthma is linked to gas stoves.

The report was from the Climate Council.

CEO of Asthma Australia, Michelle Goldman, told 4BC Drive’s Scott Emerson there are “practical” and “very simple” ways to reduce the impact of gas appliances causing asthma.

“Having good ventilation is important,” she said.

“If you are cooking dinner, open the windows and doors to allow the gas to disperse.

“If you have young children, try not to cook whilst you are on top of them.

“Try get them to move into another room.”

Scott Emerson
AustraliaHealthNews
