NEW SITES ADDED: Public health alert issued for numerous flights

Authorities have issued a public health alert for a number of Virgin Airlines flights, and a public toilet in the North Burnett Region.

We’re being urged monitor the list of exposure venues on the Queensland Health website.

Anyone who was in the following locations is being urged to get tested, complete an online contact tracing form, and quarantine even after receiving a negative result.

For the full list of current exposure sites, click HERE

NEW SITES:

Tuesday 22 June: Domino’s Pizza, Sunshine Homemaker Centre – 9.35pm-9.40pm

Friday 25 June, Virgin flight VA939 Sydney-Brisbane, 11.51am-1.25pm

Friday 25 June, Virgin flight VA334, Brisbane-Melbourne, 2.59pm-5.16pm

Friday25 June, Virgin flight VA454, Darwin-Bris, 3.15pm-7.30pm

Saturday 26 June, Virgin flight VA827, Melbourne-Sydney, 9am-10.14am

Saturday 26 June, Virgin flight VA517, Sydney to Gold Coast, 11.14am-12.40pm

Saturday 26 June, Virgin flight VA524, Gold Coast to Sydney, 1.26pm-2.47pm

The Ban Ban Springs female public toilet has also been added to the ‘casual contacts’ list for anyone who visited the site between 9am and 11.59pm on Saturday June 26.