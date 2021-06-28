4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NEW SITES ADDED: Public health..

NEW SITES ADDED: Public health alert issued for numerous flights

4 hours ago
Latest updates
covid-19
Article image for NEW SITES ADDED: Public health alert issued for numerous flights

Authorities have issued a public health alert for a number of Virgin Airlines flights, and a public toilet in the North Burnett Region.

We’re being urged monitor the list of exposure venues on the Queensland Health website.

Anyone who was in the following locations is being urged to get tested, complete an online contact tracing form, and quarantine even after receiving a negative result.

For the full list of current exposure sites, click HERE

NEW SITES:

  • Tuesday 22 June: Domino’s Pizza, Sunshine Homemaker Centre – 9.35pm-9.40pm
  • Friday 25 June, Virgin flight VA939 Sydney-Brisbane, 11.51am-1.25pm
  • Friday 25 June, Virgin flight VA334, Brisbane-Melbourne, 2.59pm-5.16pm
  • Friday25 June, Virgin flight VA454, Darwin-Bris, 3.15pm-7.30pm
  • Saturday 26 June, Virgin flight VA827, Melbourne-Sydney, 9am-10.14am
  • Saturday 26 June, Virgin flight VA517, Sydney to Gold Coast, 11.14am-12.40pm
  • Saturday 26 June, Virgin flight VA524, Gold Coast to Sydney, 1.26pm-2.47pm

The Ban Ban Springs female public toilet has also been added to the ‘casual contacts’ list for anyone who visited the site between 9am and 11.59pm on Saturday June 26.

Latest updates
HealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873