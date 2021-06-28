NEW SITES ADDED: Public health alert issued for numerous flights
Authorities have issued a public health alert for a number of Virgin Airlines flights, and a public toilet in the North Burnett Region.
We’re being urged monitor the list of exposure venues on the Queensland Health website.
Anyone who was in the following locations is being urged to get tested, complete an online contact tracing form, and quarantine even after receiving a negative result.
For the full list of current exposure sites, click HERE
NEW SITES:
- Tuesday 22 June: Domino’s Pizza, Sunshine Homemaker Centre – 9.35pm-9.40pm
- Friday 25 June, Virgin flight VA939 Sydney-Brisbane, 11.51am-1.25pm
- Friday 25 June, Virgin flight VA334, Brisbane-Melbourne, 2.59pm-5.16pm
- Friday25 June, Virgin flight VA454, Darwin-Bris, 3.15pm-7.30pm
- Saturday 26 June, Virgin flight VA827, Melbourne-Sydney, 9am-10.14am
- Saturday 26 June, Virgin flight VA517, Sydney to Gold Coast, 11.14am-12.40pm
- Saturday 26 June, Virgin flight VA524, Gold Coast to Sydney, 1.26pm-2.47pm
The Ban Ban Springs female public toilet has also been added to the ‘casual contacts’ list for anyone who visited the site between 9am and 11.59pm on Saturday June 26.