New shopping technology for major supermarket chain

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for New shopping technology for major supermarket chain

A new piece of digital technology could speed up the time you spend in a supermarket.

Woolworths is offering a ‘scan and go’ service, which is similar to Amazon Go stores in the US, retail expert and QUT professor Gary Mortimer explained.

“[It’s] really exciting,” he told Scott Emerson.

“If you’ve travelled through the States, particularly San Francisco, you may have walked into an Amazon Go store, which allows you to walk straight in, grab a couple of items, and walk straight out.

“Woolworths is trialling the technology here in Brisbane; we’ve got three stores, one in Annerley, one down in Loganholme and one in south Brisbane, just near Fish Lane.

“This technology means you simply download the Woolworths app, you walk in to the store and you scan your items and rather than lining up at a staff registers or a self service register you just simply walk straight out, you tap your phone on the post as you leave.

“I guess this is speeding up that service process.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
