New photo of Prince Louis released in milestone week
Prince Louis is enjoying a big week with his first day of nursery and third birthday.
A photo was shared of the little prince by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Twitter.
Three tomorrow! 🚲
Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/AGgfLI39tW
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2021
Image: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge / Twitter