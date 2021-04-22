New photo of Prince Louis released in milestone week

Prince Louis is enjoying a big week with his first day of nursery and third birthday.

A photo was shared of the little prince by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Twitter.

Three tomorrow! 🚲 Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/AGgfLI39tW — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2021

Image: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge / Twitter