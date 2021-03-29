4BC
New novel breaks down ‘stigma and shame’ of hoarding

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for New novel breaks down ‘stigma and shame’ of hoarding

Australian author Emily Maguire has chosen to tackle a serious, yet often overlooked illness in her new novel Love Objects.

She told Deborah Knight she’s used a fictional work to “get inside the skin” of a hoarder.

“Even though people joke about it, … there’s a lot of stigma and shame.

“Those TV shows are actually very shaming, they put viewer in a position of really shaming someone.

“Because of that shame and stigma, a lot of people don’t seek help.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Supplied

EntertainmentHealth
