New measures for Victorians travelling to Queensland amid growing cluster

Queensland Health has declared the City of Whittlesea in Melbourne’s outer north a COVID-19 hotspot, as the state’s cluster continues to grow.

This afternoon, another four people tested positive to COVID-19 in Victoria.

It takes the total number of active community cases to nine.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young announced new restrictions in light of the growing cluster.

Anyone who travels to Queensland from Victoria will need to fill out a border pass from Thursday at 1am.

The new restrictions include:

From 1am Wednesday 26 May – anyone arriving into Queensland who has been in the City of Whittlesea since May 11 will go into hotel quarantine unless they have a valid exemption

From 1am Thursday 27 May – everyone arriving from Victoria will be required to complete a border pass.

Dr Young said restrictions will also apply to prisons, aged care facilities, disability accommodation services and hospitals.

“From 1am tomorrow anyone who has been in Greater Melbourne on or after 11 May cannot enter these facilities unless 14 days have passed since they were there,” she said.

Exemptions can be requested on compassionate grounds.

Dr Young said Queenslanders should consider their need to travel to Victoria, and in particular greater Melbourne.

She flagged further possible restrictions.