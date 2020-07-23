New jobs needed as Australia accepts ‘tragic reality’ of business demise

Australians have been delivered a grim economic outlook with our biggest deficit since World War II announced today.

Business Council of Australia chief executive, Jennifer Westacott told Deborah Knight we need to accept the “tragic reality” that some businesses won’t survive after JobKeeper disappears.

“I think a lot of businesses won’t get back up and running.

“And that’s why we need to make sure that we create those new jobs.

“We’ve got to create… maybe two million jobs in the next two years.

“It took us a decade to create two million jobs before COVID.

“Any sort of business-as-usual kind of policy agenda is not going to work.”

