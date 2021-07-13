4BC
New exposure sites on the Sunshine Coast

11 hours ago
Article image for New exposure sites on the Sunshine Coast

Queensland Health have updated their exposure site list after a positive case had their infectious period revised.

The new casual contact venues include a bakery at Kettleworth, a bottle shop at Noosa Heads, a pharmacy at Eumundi and a news agency at Sunshine Beach.

The full list as available on the Queensland Health website.

It comes as Queensland recorded two new cases of community transmission on Tuesday, with both cases isolating during their infectious period.

 

