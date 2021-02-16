New Dragons recruit Andrew McCullough on the ‘tough’ call to leave the Broncos

New Dragons recruit Andrew McCullough has spoken about the “tough” decision to leave the Broncos.

He told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports the new three year deal gave him a bit of security.

“It was a bit of a process and definitely a tough one, it hasn’t happened as quickly as people would have thought,” he said.

Macca also said he was looking forward to working with coach Anthony Griffin.

“I have always had a good relationship with Hook, a very honest and straight forward one. He lets me know what I am doing right and wrong.”

He also spoke about the season ahead for his former club, and leaving coach Kevin Walters.

“It was a really hard decision to leave because of Kev.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Steve Christo – Corbis/Contributor