New COVID strain detected in QLD is first in Australia

Queensland Health has confirmed this morning Queensland has two new overseas acquired cases of coronavirus, with one being the first Australian case of the new South African variant.

The South African variant was detected in a woman who arrived in Queensland on December 22.

Both cases are now quarantining in hospital.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath said the two positive cases reaffirm the government’s position on strong hotel quarantines for all returned travellers.

Dr Jeanette Young confirmed officials will grant even less exemptions from quarantine in light of recent months.

“We are seeing more and more positive cases in the people who return from overseas and now that we have these two variants … it increases the risk even more.”

Ms D’Ath also revealed viral fragments have been deteced in wastewater at treatment plants in seven Queensland locations: Victoria Point, Oxley Creek, Goodna, Fairfield, Redcliffe, Cairns North and Nambour.

But it is unknown if these fragments are the result of new cases developing or old cases where individuals are still shedding.

