New citizens embrace ‘privilege’ of becoming Australian

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
ALEX HAWKEAustralia Daycitizenshipimmigration
Fijian New Zealanders Nitasha Pal and her daughter Nayna are among the thousands of migrants sworn in as Australian citizens today.

Nitasha told Deborah Knight Australia’s diversity, safety and unity as a nation are all reasons why she applied for citizenship.

“It’s a privilege to call yourself a citizen of Australia, because it’s a great country to live in.”

Nayna said she’s “really happy” and excited to become a citizen.

“All my friends are also Australians, so I can be like them now.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke told Deborah 12,000 people will be sworn in across 430 in-person and online ceremonies.

He said he was “inspired” by the passion of Australians new and old for Australia Day.

“Our neighbours spontaneously organised a flag-raising ceremony.

“They’re Indian Australians, and it’s Indian Republic Day and they raised both flags, and there’s a hundred who have people turned up.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

