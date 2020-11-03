New chapters for Saroo and Sue Brierley

The fascinating story of Sue Brierley and her adopted son Saroo features in her new book Lioness, and his new children’s book, Little Lion: A long way home.

Saroo’s story was immortalised in the 2016 film Lion, which follows Saroo on his quest to find his biological family back in India.

Saroo spoke to Deborah Knight about the surreal moment in time meeting his biological mum back home in India.

“It was very euphoric.”

For Sue, her book takes the reader on different parts of her life.

“There’s a lot of very personal and private things, particularly in my early years that I have I written about, really exposed for the first time.”

