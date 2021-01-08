‘Never say never’: Why NSW gov won’t rule out border closure

As greater Brisbane goes into a lockdown from 6pm tonight, debate has arisen over whether New South Wales should instate a hard border closure.

Queensland has been criticised for its ‘knee jerk reactions’ to emerging hotpots over the duration of the pandemic and now the state may be exposed to similar shut-outs.

While the New South Wales Government currently does not intend to close its borders to Brisbane, Acting Premier John Barilaro wouldn’t rule the measure out entirely.

“One thing I’ve learnt over this week more than ever is never say never,” he told Luke Grant.

Though, he added the government would be hesitant to do so.

“A border shouldn’t be like a light switch.”

