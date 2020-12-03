4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Netball star Kim Ravaillion excited..

Netball star Kim Ravaillion excited to get back home to the Firebirds in 2021

4 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Queensland Firebirds
Article image for Netball star Kim Ravaillion excited to get back home to the Firebirds in 2021

Superstar netballer Kim Ravaillion has spoken about the next chapter of her life as she makes a return to the Queensland Firebirds in 2021. 

Ravaillion, who will be based in Brisbane with daughter Georgie, spoke to Bill McDonald about her excitement to get back to her roots with the Firebirds.

Partner and AFL star Adam Treloar recently traded to the Western Bulldogs after a messy departure from Collingwood.

“It’s pretty amusing to read some of the headlines that were popping up,” she said.

“We know the true side of it all.”

But she said she’s looking forward to the 2021 season after time off to have her daughter.

“If anything it was probably the easiest decision for me to go back to the Firebirds, they took me up at a young age and that’s where my career started,” she said.

“I loved every minute of playing for the Firebirds … it’s some of the best memories I’ve had.”

Click PLAY to hear more 

Image: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Bill McDonald
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873