Netball star Kim Ravaillion excited to get back home to the Firebirds in 2021

Superstar netballer Kim Ravaillion has spoken about the next chapter of her life as she makes a return to the Queensland Firebirds in 2021.

Ravaillion, who will be based in Brisbane with daughter Georgie, spoke to Bill McDonald about her excitement to get back to her roots with the Firebirds.

Partner and AFL star Adam Treloar recently traded to the Western Bulldogs after a messy departure from Collingwood.

“It’s pretty amusing to read some of the headlines that were popping up,” she said.

“We know the true side of it all.”

But she said she’s looking forward to the 2021 season after time off to have her daughter.

“If anything it was probably the easiest decision for me to go back to the Firebirds, they took me up at a young age and that’s where my career started,” she said.

“I loved every minute of playing for the Firebirds … it’s some of the best memories I’ve had.”

Image: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images