Nestle to re-name lollies ‘out of step’ with the company’s values

12 hours ago
2GB News
Two Nestle lollies will be re-named, the confectionery company has announced today.

Red Skins and Chicos lollies will be re-named to “ensure that nothing we do marginalises our friends, neighbours and colleagues”, the company said in a statement.

“These names have overtones which are out of step with Nestle’s values, which are rooted in respect,” the statement read.

“While new names have not yet been finalised, we will move quickly to change these names.”

 

Image: Getty, Nestle

