4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Neil Breen untangles the Premier’..

Neil Breen untangles the Premier’s convoluted vaccination timeline

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
Annastacia PalaszczukAstraZenecapfizer
Article image for Neil Breen untangles the Premier’s convoluted vaccination timeline

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination yesterday, but headlines focused on one detail.

While it’s been known for some time the Premier would receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Ms Palaszczuk has not widely discussed it is because she ‘may’ need to attend the Tokyo Olympics.

It’s argued she couldn’t receive AstraZeneca because there is a three-month wait between doses, as opposed to Pfizer’s three weeks.

But Neil Breen said she could’ve been vaccinated sooner.

“Yesterday it turned into this ‘I got bitten by my dog, I needed a tetanus shot, then I had to wait for the flu jab, then I had to wait for my COVID jab’.

“Don’t play us for fools.

“If you don’t want AstraZeneca because you’re worried about it because of blood clots  and you’re 51, just put your hand up and say it.”

50-year-old Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe also joined Ms Palaszczuk to receive his first dose of Pfizer yesterday.

“Did Stirling Hinchliffe also get bitten by his dog?” Neil added.

Press PLAY below to hear Neil’s comments in full 

Image: Nine News 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873