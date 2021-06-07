Neil Breen untangles the Premier’s convoluted vaccination timeline

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination yesterday, but headlines focused on one detail.

While it’s been known for some time the Premier would receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Ms Palaszczuk has not widely discussed it is because she ‘may’ need to attend the Tokyo Olympics.

It’s argued she couldn’t receive AstraZeneca because there is a three-month wait between doses, as opposed to Pfizer’s three weeks.

But Neil Breen said she could’ve been vaccinated sooner.

“Yesterday it turned into this ‘I got bitten by my dog, I needed a tetanus shot, then I had to wait for the flu jab, then I had to wait for my COVID jab’.

“Don’t play us for fools.

“If you don’t want AstraZeneca because you’re worried about it because of blood clots and you’re 51, just put your hand up and say it.”

50-year-old Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe also joined Ms Palaszczuk to receive his first dose of Pfizer yesterday.

“Did Stirling Hinchliffe also get bitten by his dog?” Neil added.

Image: Nine News