4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Neil Breen slams Queensland Health’s ‘garbage’ delay over Longreach COVID scare

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
covid-19Neil BreenQueenslandQueensland Health
Article image for Neil Breen slams Queensland Health’s ‘garbage’ delay over Longreach COVID scare

Neil Breen has slammed a delay by Queensland Health to alert the people of Longreach about a fresh COVID concern in the town involving a QantasLink flight attendant.

4BC Breakfast understands the flight attendant worked on QantasLink flights QF2534 and QF2535, Brisbane to Longreach return, on July 11 while infectious and did not leave the aircraft.

It is believed Queensland Health was alerted to the case yesterday afternoon, but is yet to release an official confirmation of the case.

“You are not keeping Queenslanders safe, the people of Longreach safe, if you are armed with information at 4, 4:30 in the afternoon and you can mobilise everyone and start the testing but you don’t tell anyone because you’re waiting to give the news out yourself at a controlled press conference,” Neil Breen said.

“This is thought and mind control and is absolute garbage and is not putting the health and safety of Queenslanders first.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil’s full comments

Neil Breen
HealthNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873