Neil Breen slams Queensland Health’s ‘garbage’ delay over Longreach COVID scare

Neil Breen has slammed a delay by Queensland Health to alert the people of Longreach about a fresh COVID concern in the town involving a QantasLink flight attendant.

4BC Breakfast understands the flight attendant worked on QantasLink flights QF2534 and QF2535, Brisbane to Longreach return, on July 11 while infectious and did not leave the aircraft.

It is believed Queensland Health was alerted to the case yesterday afternoon, but is yet to release an official confirmation of the case.

“You are not keeping Queenslanders safe, the people of Longreach safe, if you are armed with information at 4, 4:30 in the afternoon and you can mobilise everyone and start the testing but you don’t tell anyone because you’re waiting to give the news out yourself at a controlled press conference,” Neil Breen said.

“This is thought and mind control and is absolute garbage and is not putting the health and safety of Queenslanders first.”

