Neil Breen slams ‘disgraceful’ call over vaccinated nurse seeking to come home after family tragedy

12 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Neil Breen slams ‘disgraceful’ call over vaccinated nurse seeking to come home after family tragedy

Neil Breen has backed a call to standardise exemptions for Australians seeking to cross state borders on compassionate grounds.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt is pushing for a nationwide standard which could be formalised soon.

Neil raised the plight of Queensland nurse, Maddie Newton, who is working on the frontline in Melbourne and has applied for an exemption to come home after her father was tragically killed in a car crash last week.

It also left her brother injured.

She is double vaccinated and has been told by authorities she will need to go into hotel quarantine for 14 days.

“I have been prosecuting these heartbreaking stories for over a year here on 4BC Breakfast, cancer patients, people with dying relatives, people who couldn’t come to funerals, story after story,” Neil said.

“The latest victim of this frustrating exemption process is this poor nurse Maddie Newton.

“She’s 26 years of age, she’s a Queenslander, she’s taken a job in Melbourne and works in the frontline, fighting COVID.

“She is double vaccinated and is a nurse and knows exactly what to do.

“I think it’s disgraceful.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil outline her story

Neil Breen
