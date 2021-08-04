4BC
Neil Breen questions trustworthiness of Chief Health Officer with ‘flip-flopping’ history

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
The Chief Health Officer’s history of unorthodox opinions has been uncovered in a piece published by the Australian Financial Review.

It comes after an astonishing backflip on controversial AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine comments earlier this week.

Contradictions in Dr Young’s opinions have been traced back as far as 2006, which Neil Breen says is a concerning find.

“The problem is no one properly calling her out for it,” he said. “I’ve done as best as I can.”

“Too often, she’s said things that are wrong and contradictory.

“How can we trust everything she says?”

Image: Nine News

