Neil Breen launches local 4BC Breakfast show

Neil Breen will be launching 4BC’s very own Breakfast show on Monday following Alan Jones’ retirement.

Neil is a multi-award-winning journalist who has been one of Nine’s most senior sports reporters and presenters for a number of years, following a distinguished career in newspapers.

After growing up in Brisbane, where he got his start in journalism, Neil is eager to return to his hometown and create a show that connects Brisbanites on a local level.

“Radio has an intimacy and a connection with its listeners like no other medium and my program will be focused on telling the story of Brisbane,” Neil said.

Tune in to 4BC Breakfast with Neil Breen from Monday to Friday 5.30am-9am on 4BC.