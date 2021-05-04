4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Neil Breen invites Ipswich Mayor..

Neil Breen invites Ipswich Mayor for date on air

16 hours ago
Deborah Knight
NRLTeresa Harding
Article image for Neil Breen invites Ipswich Mayor for date on air

Neil Breen’s hatched an idea to give Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding a hand. 

Ipswich has put forward one of three teams vying to become the 17th addition to the NRL competition, with Ms Harding throwing her support behind the bid.

“I think it’s really important for the NRL to stick to the grassroots of the game, and you can’t get any more grassroots than Ipswich,” she said.

“Rightio,” Neil responded. “Well, I’m having dinner with Peter V’landys next week when he’s in town for Magic Round.

“I might take you as my date, Teresa Harding.”

Press PLAY below to hear how the suggestion played out

Image: Mayor Teresa Harding – Ipswich City Council/Facebook 

Deborah Knight
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873