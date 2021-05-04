Neil Breen invites Ipswich Mayor for date on air

Neil Breen’s hatched an idea to give Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding a hand.

Ipswich has put forward one of three teams vying to become the 17th addition to the NRL competition, with Ms Harding throwing her support behind the bid.

“I think it’s really important for the NRL to stick to the grassroots of the game, and you can’t get any more grassroots than Ipswich,” she said.

“Rightio,” Neil responded. “Well, I’m having dinner with Peter V’landys next week when he’s in town for Magic Round.

“I might take you as my date, Teresa Harding.”

Image: Mayor Teresa Harding – Ipswich City Council/Facebook