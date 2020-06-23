4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Neil Breen grills deputy PM over Qld borders

11 hours ago
Neil Breen

4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen questioned Deputy Premier Steven Miles this morning about the Queensland border closures.

“Are we going for eradication of the virus before we can live our lives normally?” asked Breen.

Miles says Queensland is monitoring the Victorian COVID-19 situation closely, warning if we lift the borders too soon it may impact further easing of restrictions.

“We are just trying to suppress the virus, and the borders have been an important part of this,” says Mr Miles.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873