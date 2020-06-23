Neil Breen grills deputy PM over Qld borders

4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen questioned Deputy Premier Steven Miles this morning about the Queensland border closures.

“Are we going for eradication of the virus before we can live our lives normally?” asked Breen.

Miles says Queensland is monitoring the Victorian COVID-19 situation closely, warning if we lift the borders too soon it may impact further easing of restrictions.

“We are just trying to suppress the virus, and the borders have been an important part of this,” says Mr Miles.

